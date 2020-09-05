Letter to the editor: Suppressing voting wounds democracy

Editor:

What is Trump doing to try to win in November? With COVID-19 still alive and well in the USA, Mr. Trump is afraid he might lose the election in November. It seems he’ll go to great lengths to rig things in his favor.

In March of this year he stated (with vote by mail we’d have), “Levels of voting that, if you ever agreed to it, you’d never have a Republican elected in this country again.”

To help insure that this can’t happen, Trump named Louis DeJoy the postmaster general.

• DeJoy, who donated $1.25 million to Trump’s campaign;

• DeJoy, who has no experience in the post office;

• DeJoy, who with his wife has $30-75 million in assets with companies in direct competition with the USPS — it is such a clear conflict of interest.

Dejoy is certainly doing Trump’s bidding:

• Removing blue post office drop boxes;

• Destroying postal sorting machines;

• Eliminating overtime for postal workers.