Letter to the editor: Suppressing voting wounds democracy

What is Trump doing to try to win in November? With COVID-19 still alive and well in the USA, Mr. Trump is afraid he might lose the election in November. It seems he’ll go to great lengths to rig things in his favor.
In March of this year he stated (with vote by mail we’d have), “Levels of voting that, if you ever agreed to it, you’d never have a Republican elected in this country again.”
To help insure that this can’t happen, Trump named Louis DeJoy the postmaster general.
• DeJoy, who donated $1.25 million to Trump’s campaign;
• DeJoy, who has no experience in the post office;
• DeJoy, who with his wife has $30-75 million in assets with companies in direct competition with the USPS — it is such a clear conflict of interest.
Dejoy is certainly doing Trump’s bidding:
• Removing blue post office drop boxes;
• Destroying postal sorting machines;
• Eliminating overtime for postal workers.
Trump refuses to support the COVID-19 stimulus package because it includes money to insure all Americans can vote, thanks to a mail-in option: “They need that money in order to have the post office work so it can take all of these millions and millions of ballots,” Trump said in an interview with Fox Business’s Maria Bartiromo. “If they don’t get those two items, that means you can’t have universal mail-in voting because they’re not equipped to have it.”
Aside from working hard to prevent “vote by mail,” Trump also said he welcomes outside interference from foreign countries in our election.
Mr. Trump clearly does not care about preserving our democracy, nor does he care about “We the People.”
Judy Beers, Lake George
