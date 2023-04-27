As a young homeowner, I am so excited to see that Congresswoman Stefanik is running for re-election. As we all experience on a daily basis, inflation has been destroying our economy for the past few years. Supplies to fix up my home have become priced absurdly high as a result of inflation. Inflation that can be traced back to the reckless government spending that has been occurring since Jan. 20, 2021. Please don’t try to tell me that government spending did not cause inflation. I will not waste my breath debating that nonsense claim. I will be glad to support Congresswoman Stefanik because we need folks in office who will defend common sense fiscal responsibility and not spend us further into crisis.