Supporting local newspapers a must
Editor:
Don’t close the casket and bury local newspapers yet! Ye naysayers of doom and gloom – readers want, need, and love their local newspapers.
I urge readers of every local newspaper in every USA state, city and town to write a letter of support for their local newspaper. Dust off your duff and email a letter to your local editor. Stories in newspapers connect neighbors – past, present and future. Take some time out of your hurry-scurry day and communicate with your newspaper people. They need to know you care.
What else can you do? Pay for a subscription to your local newspaper. The staff and their families need to eat at least once a day.
Melissa Martin is a reader and supporter of local newspapers.
Melissa Martin, Wheelersburg, Ohio