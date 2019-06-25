{{featured_button_text}}

Supporting local newspapers a must

Editor:

Don’t close the casket and bury local newspapers yet! Ye naysayers of doom and gloom – readers want, need, and love their local newspapers.

I urge readers of every local newspaper in every USA state, city and town to write a letter of support for their local newspaper. Dust off your duff and email a letter to your local editor. Stories in newspapers connect neighbors – past, present and future. Take some time out of your hurry-scurry day and communicate with your newspaper people. They need to know you care.

What else can you do? Pay for a subscription to your local newspaper. The staff and their families need to eat at least once a day.

Melissa Martin is a reader and supporter of local newspapers.

Melissa Martin, Wheelersburg, Ohio

