Letter to the editor: Support those who need addiction help

Editor:
As I see our community hurting, in response to 11 overdoses that occurred on the first eve of February, I see the hurt being turned into anger and outrage throughout our community. I cannot help but think about where this anger and outrage is when these same individuals are denied services, especially services that can mitigate the harm that society associates with drug use.
I see anger directed at the individual using the drug and the criminalization of the individual using. It reminds me of a quote by Stacey Abrams, “When you’re focused on your enemy, then you are ignoring your allies.”
As a community we need to stop focusing on our perceived enemy. Instead, find your allies and advocate for evidence-based policies that support individuals who have substance use disorders!
Ashley Livingston, Glens Falls