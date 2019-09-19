Editor:
The student-led climate strike is slated for Sept. 20 in Queensbury. I encourage everyone to support it. One does not have to be a student to attend the rally and show one's support.
Last year in Sweden, 16-year-old Greta Thunberg, becoming frightened and frustrated with the inaction of adults around the world, took matters into her own hands and began striking from school. As news spread, she was joined by students all over the world. She has since spoken before the European Union, the British Parliament, and the UN. She has pleaded with the adults of this world to work to mitigate global warming, as she knows that her future and the future of her contemporaries is in jeopardy. This has become a crisis; one which we can't afford to ignore any longer. It's time to get shrill about this and convince our leaders that we mean business. We are currently in the midst of the sixth great extinction, and we may well be one of the species that goes extinct if we don't do something to keep the temperature rise as low as possible.
So, I beg you, attend a rally in Albany, Queensbury or Johnstown on Sept. 20.
Jahnn Gibson, Johnstown