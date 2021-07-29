Letter to the editor: Support the police, tell the truth

Editor:

Support our police. I see these words on signs and flags as I drive through the North Country. I wonder what this statement means to people.

I listen with deep sadness to testimony by members of the Capitol Police Department and the Metropolitan Police Department to the House of Representatives committee investigating the violence that occurred at the Capitol Building on January 6, the day lawmakers were counting electoral college votes in order to declare a winner in the 2020 presidential election when former President Trump held a rally sending thousands of marchers to “take our country back.”

Through tears, the officers described the injuries they and their fellow officers incurred while protecting lawmakers and others from the violent mob. These injuries include severe beatings, choking and being sprayed in the face by chemicals including bear and wasp spray. The officers sustained concussions and traumatic brain injuries, chemical burns to face and eyes, lacerations, broken bones and emotional trauma from death threats.