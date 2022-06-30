Letter to the editor: Support the NY Health Care Act

This November is important.

I have heard it said that health care workers provide a service, that health care is not something we all have a right to but a service to be provided. That health care workers chose to provide this service to others. I did not realize we could choose when to be ill, choose when to be in an accident, and choose to be injured. We can certainly choose what we do or do not eat, choose to exercise and choose to take our medications appropriately. But healthy choices tend to only be for those who can afford them. Can you afford to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables? Can you afford your medications or even the doctor’s visit to find out what you need?

We never ask if someone can afford to have the firemen come and put out a house fire. We never ask if someone can afford the police to investigate a break-in. Are these not also services rendered, by someone who also chose to provide those services? Why is health care any different?

Because there is a profit involved. This country has raised us to believe that making money takes precedent over everything else. It is time we show them there are things that are more important than money. Stand up for your health. Let doctors do their jobs and prescribe the medicines and procedures you need. Stop letting insurance companies dictate what you do or don’t need, or how much of it they are willing to cover despite you paying for that coverage. Stand up.

Stand up and vote. Tell those running for office, any office, they will only be elected if they will support the New York Health Act (A.6058/S.5474). Access to health care is a right. Rise up, and make it so.

Amanda Goodspeed, RN, South Glens Falls

