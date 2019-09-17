Editor:
Education is the most valuable gift a child is ever given. But with over 130 million girls around the world not enrolled in school, education isn’t a gift given to everyone.
It’s basic knowledge that, at least in the Western world, getting an education is the key to financial prosperity and meaningfulness in adult life. In America, the percentage of the adult population that completed high school or higher levels of education reached 90 percent in 2017. Education, at least at the high school level, is available for mostly anyone who wants it. But in areas around the world affected by conflict, war or poverty, education isn’t as accessible, especially for young girls.
According to the Borgen Project, girls’ wages raise by a fifth for every year beyond fourth grade that they attend school. Child marriage rates could be reduced by 66 percent around the world if every girl had access to education. And of course, more girls would be kept out of dangerous situations that would keep them from achieving a good life if they were given a chance to attend school.
Forced marriage, teen pregnancy, and other pressures and social norms often cause young girls to drop out of school in impoverished countries. By implementing ways to encourage equal educational opportunities and prevent the barriers that girls face in moving up the educational ladder, we can show young girls just how great their lives can be when we give them the gift of education. The Keeping Girls in School Act (H.R.2153/S.1071) implements all of these methods with U.S. Aid. I urge readers to contact their senators to support the passage of this legislation and give all girls the access to education that they deserve.
Annabel Gregg, Greenwich