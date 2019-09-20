Editor:
The Global Fragility Act passed the House in May of this year, a huge win for those fighting global poverty. With 23 Senate supporters, it still shocks me that neither of our New York senators are showing their support for this important bill.
The Global Fragility Act addresses violence and instability in countries often subject to terrorism and conflict. By establishing the Global Fragility Initiative, this bill would implement U.S. aid and support to regions that are often faced with conflict as a result of their own poor or unsafe conditions. The GFA, according to Congressional Budget Office estimates, would cost “less than $500,000 over the 2019-2024 period” in terms of allocations, so the payoff would be huge.
I urge readers to contact our New York senators to support the Global Fragility Act (S.727).
Annabel Gregg, Greenwich