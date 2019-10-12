Editor:
I'd like to state my support for the re-election of Peter McDevitt for Glens Falls Ward 2 supervisor. In these times of divisive politics, it's nice to see someone who can bridge that gap like Peter. A Democrat who also carries the Conservative ballot line is not something you see every day. I hope that more people will learn from his example and realize that we are more the same than we are different. Peter's love of animals is another reason why I support him, whether he's advocating for animal rights, supporting the WCSPCA or just petting my dog as we chat, his passion for animals is clear. Another reason why I support Peter is his work on the Warren County Climate Smart Committee. As a Green Party member, I very much appreciate his commitment to the environment as well his efforts to save taxpayer money in the process. It's clear to me that climate change is real, and I'm glad that we have someone like Peter leading the way on this issue.
Since I became active politically in the region, Peter has been a constant advocate for the citizens of Glens Falls. With 20 years of service for his constituents, Peter's experience is key to why I believe he deserves re-election, experience does matter. So on Tuesday, Nov. 5, I hope you vote Peter McDevitt for Glens Falls Ward 2 supervisor.
Robin M. Barkenhagen, co-chair of the Warren County Green Party, Glens Falls