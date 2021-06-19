Letter to the editor: Support Geraghty in the primary

Editor:

Kevin Geraghty’s tenure atop Warrensburg government has been a boon for the community.

He has earned another term.

Supervisor Geraghty’s steady hand guided Warrensburg through the financial collapse of 2008.

In the years since, Warrensburg’s water system has undergone significant upgrades. Its sewer plant is in the midst of ongoing improvements. Numerous brownfield sites, once economic and aesthetic drains on the community, have been transformed into valuable public property, which pumps cash into the town’s economy.

Geraghty is a respected public official and his talent for budgeting has kept taxes down in Warrensburg and elevated the town’s stature at Warren County Board of Supervisors, where he served as budget officer and, later, chairman. And, during a moment of instability, county supervisors even named him acting administrator.

Kevin Geraghty is a friend, and I’ve long admired his commitment to Warrensburg. Whether serving on the fire company for 50 years, keeping score at high school basketball games, manning the chains at football games, or championing the town historical center, Geraghty’s interest is the betterment of Warrensburg.