Letter to the editor: Support for Trump is inexplicable

As someone who respects our human ability to question, to think deeply and critically, I’m always shocked by our human capacity to deny what is obvious: to call the devastating wildfires, catastrophic hurricanes, flooding, droughts, warming oceans, melting glaciers, extinctions, global warming and climate change a “hoax,” the deadly COVID-19 virus spreading as “not serious.” Or Trump claiming mail-in votes fraudulent, the Democrats stealing the election, he the winner — despite all bipartisan election officials, governors, district attorneys saying it was the “most secure in American history” with no evidence of cheating.

Not conceding to what is obvious, to admit loss, Trump undercuts voting, our country, democracy; refusing to allow Biden to receive briefings and funding necessary for a smooth transition of power, more than 150 national security offices seeing this delay “as a serious risk to national security.”

Trump’s constant misinformation, his belief that he alone “knows” — science, medicine, reality — are dangerous. Those with integrity have left his administration or been threatened or fired for “disloyalty.”