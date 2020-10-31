Letter to the editor: Support for Trump is disqualifying

Editor:

As a United States Army veteran, I’m embarrassed being represented by Elise Stefanik in Congress. She shows a lack of concern about the military. She was with President Trump at Fort Drum when he was signing the John McCain National Defense Authorization Act. Neither she nor President Trump mentioned Senator McCain’s name during the ceremony.

She has supported President Trump in spite of his attacks on the military, his calling servicemen and veterans “losers” and “suckers.” She never talks about the $3.8 billion and $7.2 billion transferred from the military defense budget, intended for improvements to military infrastructure, which instead would be used to build the useless border wall.

By ignoring the Russians putting bounties on American soldiers in Afghanistan, she continued to support President Trump, hoping that he would guide her in her future political ambitions.

Serving your country in defense of U.S. citizens is a job of honor. Every time a soldier puts on their uniform, their body straightens and his or her pulse increases!

Proud to be an American!

Proud to be an Army veteran!

Vote for Tedra Cobb!

Preston L. Jenkins Jr., Moreau

