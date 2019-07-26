Editor:
Why?
I’ve been a registered independent voter my whole life, I have supported both Republican and Democratic candidates. I don’t care to vote in a primary because, quite frankly, they are a circus I care not to attend. That has never been more true than today.
In 2016, I so wanted to support a new idea, a new way of doing government and maybe, just maybe, a businessman was my hope for change. Believe me, I tried. Then, during the campaign, I was appalled. The bullying attitude, disrespect for women, constant contradictions, bold blatant lies, childish verbal attacks on opposition and lack of dignity the likes of which I had never seen before, killed that hope. Then he won. Why?
Now, after almost four years, he not only stayed true to that character, but superseded it — and it continues to get worse by the day. Yet still people support him. People I know and respect seem to overlook the very things in him that they abhor in others. Their tolerance seems to be selective. Why?
Today, I see Americans hating Americans. Anger and mistrust is rampant. Both the left and the right are like bullies on a playground. Winning seems to be more important than what’s good for America. Why?
Good leaders are supposed to unite people, not divide them. A skill or desire that is clearly lacking, or is it intended? Is it calculated? Why?
As we head into this next decision season, I continue to be confused as to how we got here. It is beyond my comprehension that anyone who calls themselves American, anyone with compassion, respect, tolerance and the ability to reason, would continue down this road.
For those of you who are willing to stay this course, I ask … why?
Ken Wheeler, Queensbury