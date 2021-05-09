Letter to the editor: Support exists for problem gamblers

May is Mental Health Awareness Month, a campaign aimed at raising awareness about the millions of Americans who face the reality of living with a mental illness such as depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder, mood disorder or personality disorder. But did you know that problem gambling can lead to another diagnosable and treatable mental health disorder called gambling disorder?

Problem gambling and mental health are connected. Nearly two-thirds of gamblers surveyed reported that their mental health has suffered as a result of their gambling (Nash et al, 2018). People with depression may engage in gambling to elevate their mood. People with anxiety may gamble to manage their symptoms, as people who gamble tend to report feeling little to no anxiety. People with bipolar disorder may use gambling to elevate their mood during depressive states or impulsively engage in gambling during their manic states. Some individuals may gamble to deal or cope with various forms of psychological trauma. Gambling disorder has one of the highest rates of suicide than any other addiction. Nearly 37% of those experiencing a gambling problem and 50% of those with disordered gambling experience suicidal thoughts and ideations. Over 17% of those individuals have attempted suicide (Moghaddam et al, 2015).