Letter to the editor: Support Emeka for her moral compass

Editor:

In the upcoming Saratoga Springs City School District board election, Anjeanette Emeka is easily the best candidate, the one with the most experience and personal dignity.

As a former Saratoga board member, I served together with Anji, and I found her to be a unique individual, one who could get along with people with vastly different points of view. She and I may have had disagreements, but, in each case, we were able to work together, thanks to her innate ability to deal with everyone as an individual.

Anji has served on the board for two incredibly divisive years, including this past year as vice president; as a leader, she has managed to be a voice of reason and inclusion, no matter the disagreements and even anger in the room. As a former board member, I cannot minimize the importance of board experience; without Anji on the board, Saratoga will have just two members with more than one year of experience, as the district heads into what could be the most difficult year in history.

I implore fellow Saratoga Springs school district residents to support Anjeanette Emeka, the person with most experience and the best moral compass.

Steve Grandin, Saratoga Springs

