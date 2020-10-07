Letter to the editor: Support Cobb to help everyone

Editor:

Dear neighbors, this has been a challenging year. Seeing so many American lives impacted by environmental deterioration, racial disparity, unemployment and illness is difficult to handle. That is why I am supporting Tedra Cobb for Congress. She truly cares about all of her neighbors.

More importantly, I trust she will work across the aisle to bring prosperity, unity and jobs to the North Country, without using the 21st District as a political stepping stone. Tedra Cobb supports: environmental initiatives and job creation, improving health care and insurance coverage for all. She also supports the military and police.

I am tired of the tribal partisan, false claims and negative name-calling that is projected by Stefanik.

To those of you who are on the fence or who do not feel their vote counts, ask yourself if you or any of your neighbors can live without the freedoms my father and other veterans have fought for?

I am not just voting for Tedra Cobb. I am voting for: justice and equality for all, for economic support during the pandemic and good jobs, for my own and my neighbors’ health care and, most importantly, for the planet.

Carol Marie Vossler, Vermontville

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0