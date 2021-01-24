Letter to the editor: Supervisors should not be so afraid

Editor:

Appalling! A politician who claims the election was stolen and lies about the total lack of evidence, all for political gain. A politician who was asked to resign and refused. A politician who claimed to live in New York, but whose main residence was elsewhere. A politician who whined and complained the left was trying to remove the politician.

Who is this scurrilous politician? Well, it could be Donald Trump, but I’m actually describing Elise — the North Country’s worst mistake. Evidence grows every day that Elise deserves to be removed from office. She hitched her tarnished star to Trump-the-loser. Now, she is a loser, too.

Also appalling is the number of cowards on the Warren County Board of Supervisors afraid to go on record in support of Craig Leggett’s patriotic resolution. Do they actually believe Trump won? Are they afraid for their lives like those the mob on Jan. 6 wanted to track down and murder?

Is Craig Leggett the only supervisor brave enough to stand on his principles? Nobody able to think for themselves could believe the resolution was divisive. Why do they fear this resolution?