Letter to the editor: Supervisor Hogan helped Johnsburg

I would like to thank Andrea Hogan for her service to the town of Johnsburg. She has done more constructive improvements to our town than anyone for many years. She started off as the director of the Adirondack Community Outreach when it was young. She was able to help us pay for our building and create a sound financial footing along with helping to improve many of our programs.

As town supervisor, she has moved the sewer project into being more than a dream, raising millions of dollars in grants.

The town of Johnsburg had not had an assessment in over 50 years and she made that happen. There were a few unhappy people that chose to make her life miserable. I am so sorry for that because I may not always agree with Mrs. Hogan, but I have never questioned her intentions. She loves this town and was working very hard to make it a better place for all.

She found a creative way to make a position to improve parks and recreation by hiring a park and recreation director. The drainage problem that has been difficult for over 20 years, she was able to get a grant so that this could be mitigated. Our trail systems at Ski Bowl Park and beyond have vastly improved because of grants she worked on. All of this was done on a limited budget with the help of grants that she helped the town acquire. She supported tourism with an artist in residence program and helped Tannery Pond Center in their transition for more independence and a stronger organization.

She worked full time on a part-time salary that did not come close to compensating her for her work. We will miss her and wish her well.

Judith Brown,

North River