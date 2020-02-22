Letter to the editor: Supervisor has lost reader's respect

Editor:

In response to Moreau Supervisor Theodore “Todd” (because it rhymes with God) Kusnierz's assertion of a “quid pro quo” between my $100 campaign donation to Councilman John “JD” Donohue so he'd revive my nearly year-old request for a partial property tax exemption for disabled and low-income peopl, I wish I gave him $10,000.

I especially savor Kusnierz using the term that his demagogic role model has adopted as national policy, for just as that criminal has turned the office of the POTUS into the office of a POS, so, too, has Kusnierz soiled the titles of, first, councilman, now, supervisor.

It's a matter of respect.

As a reporter years ago covering Schenectady city government – where politics is a blood sport – I ran afoul of the historically corrupt police department by writing about their overt, wide-ranging criminal behavior. The bullying, intimidation and vendettas followed, culminating with my DWI arrest after officers waited outside a tavern for me. Ah, the stupidity – and lessons learned – of youth.

