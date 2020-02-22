Letter to the editor: Supervisor has lost reader's respect

Editor:
In response to Moreau Supervisor Theodore “Todd” (because it rhymes with God) Kusnierz's assertion of a “quid pro quo” between my $100 campaign donation to Councilman John “JD” Donohue so he'd revive my nearly year-old request for a partial property tax exemption for disabled and low-income peopl, I wish I gave him $10,000.
I especially savor Kusnierz using the term that his demagogic role model has adopted as national policy, for just as that criminal has turned the office of the POTUS into the office of a POS, so, too, has Kusnierz soiled the titles of, first, councilman, now, supervisor.
It's a matter of respect.
As a reporter years ago covering Schenectady city government – where politics is a blood sport – I ran afoul of the historically corrupt police department by writing about their overt, wide-ranging criminal behavior. The bullying, intimidation and vendettas followed, culminating with my DWI arrest after officers waited outside a tavern for me. Ah, the stupidity – and lessons learned – of youth.
But politicians from another town I formerly covered volunteered to have their attorney friend represent me for free, saving a lowly paid reporter some money. They said it was done out of respect for me and disrespect for city cops.
The newspaper's owner told me my job was secure, declined my offer to change beats and expressed his respect for my continued impartiality.
Even some officers softened after I took my lumps, tipping me off to the more radical cops' plan to plant drugs in my car.
Go ahead, Kusnierz, continue your amateurish intimidation, bullying and childish snits (no offense to kids everywhere), with the silent support of your three (formerly four) breathing mannequins (a/k/a board members), because I've already faced down the real professionals.
Respect. Work harder at earning some.
Dominic Tom, Moreau