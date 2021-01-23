Letter to the editor: Sunday's paper held some surprises

Good morning! I enjoy reading the paper every morning. Where I may criticize the editing some days and content on others (Mondays), I rely on the Post-Star for my first hint at happenings around the world. I have especially enjoyed the mornings with your attention to Trump and with my personal frustration of him, my venting came out strong with the boost.

However, Sunday's issue (Jan. 17) gave me a shock. First with the front page then with the pages of Trump-mania. I can understand that you have a diverse audience, however, I was set back by the praising of someone despised by many, including the Post-Star. Far be it for me to suggest your publishing preferences, but I have enjoyed the last year with our joint dislike for Trump.