Editor:
Summer has officially begun. The weather continues to get warmer and swimming pools and swimming holes are open. Kids are off from school and many will use their newfound freedom to go swimming. It is important that parents teach their kids about water safety and keep a close eye on their kids when they are swimming.
According to Centers for Disease Control, drownings are a leading cause of injury death for young children ages 1 to 14, and three children die every day as a result of drowning. In fact, drowning kills more children 1-4 than anything else except birth defects.
Drowning happens quickly and quietly. Parents, please put the phone down, limit distractions and actively watch your children when they are in the water. If possible, designate water watchers who can take turns watching the children. This allows for breaks and fresh eyes.
Know how to shut off pool pumps, especially if the pool does not have anti-entrapment equipment and don’t let kids play near pool drains and skimmers.
When swimming in lakes and rivers, do so in areas supervised by lifeguards. If this is not possible, always wear a life jacket and watch for changing water conditions. Explain to older teens the importance of not swimming in waters that do not have lifeguards and that wearing a life jacket is not negotiable. Make it a goal this summer that your children learn to swim and you learn CPR.
Parents, it is our job to keep our kids safe while they play and explore. Teach them how to enjoy the water safely by modeling safe behavior and actively keeping watch.
Dan Durkee, Senior Health Educator, Warren County Public Health