Letter to the editor: Suggestions on city lighting law

Editor:

The city council met on 2/23 only for public comment on the proposed residential exterior light law (meeting rescheduled 2/28).

Being out of town, I had a letter to the board read of my opposition to the law. Several council members responded to several of the comments made. The council keeps saying the law only applies to nuisance lighting where there is trespass on another resident’s property where the neighbors failed to come to an agreement. I am not a lawyer, but I did have to interpret transportation regulations for over 34 years.

In the revised draft of the law, the purpose stated is “minimizing the undesirable side effects of excessive illumination such as light trespass and light pollution.” Section 3 states “operation as a nuisance is prohibited.” Section 4 “Lighting Standards,” establishes allowable residential lighting for all residences not just those in violation of 3, remember, “excessive illumination and light pollution.”

4b sets a maximum of 60-watt incandescent or lumen equivalent for “all outdoor lighting fixtures.” 4f, floodlighting can’t shine toward a roadway. Most floodlights on garages shine toward a roadway. Section 5 makes these standards retroactive. Section 6 Enforcement authorizes the enforcement officer to conduct investigations regarding compliance.

I was mistaken in that I thought lights couldn’t be over 10 feet high, this is for lights on poles. When asked by one person why this doesn’t apply to the municipality or commercial districts, one council person said that commercial properties are bound by site plan review. I can find nothing on exterior lighting for site plans in city code. Write a code that applies only to light trespass measured at the trespass point, while allowing lighting for safety and security even if it trespasses slightly. The use of motion sensors and short duration timers can help mitigate.

Nicholas Collins, Glens Falls

