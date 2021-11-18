Letter to the editor: Suggestions for Rep. Stefanik

Editor:

An open letter to Rep. Elise Stefanik:

Dear Congresswoman Stefanik, I am a resident of the 21st Congressional District; you are my representative. Whether I voted for you or not, you are my one and only congressional representative.

I have followed you and received your weekly newsletters for years. You used to boast of being one of the most bipartisan members of Congress and apparently you received some positive recognition for this. Being bipartisan used to be a worthy characteristic.

Now the tone and language in your newsletters is vicious and mean-spirited; it is quite unworthy of a member of Congress. Whoever is creating these letters also needs some lessons in editing and vocabulary enrichment as well as accuracy. The Post-Star has provided accurate information as to the definition of critical race theory. You have repeatedly misinterpreted and misused the term.

You are my congressional representative. You were elected to represent all of the people in the 21st District. We have infrastructure needs in this congressional district. What a shame that you could not vote to help us. It is time that you did what you were elected to do for the citizens in this district and not work in favor of your political ambitions.

Katherine Verbeck-Lobban, Lake George

