Editor:
Sue Clary represents everything that is right about local politics. Residents of Salem, I encourage you to vote for Sue Clary to elect her for another two years as Salem town supervisor. This summer I carried petitions to place Sue on the ballot as part of the Unity Party because I believe whether you are a Democrat or a Republican, electing Sue is a vote for the future of the town of Salem. Sue is a business owner in Salem, as well as the president of the Chamber of Commerce. She has led discussions with Glens Falls Hospital in the fight to maintain a health care office in Salem. She testified this spring in the New York State Assembly on the issues of rural health care. She understands that businesses in Salem will only survive when they actively work to support each other. I have listened to her encourage others to visit local businesses such as Steiningers. I have seen the work she has done to promote activities in Shushan. I have worked with her on a project which connects the school and the community. She is one of the most approachable people in the town of Salem. If you have any questions on her positions or about Salem, call her, contact her, or stop into her business, McCartee’s Barn.
Town politics is about connections to people; if you take the time to learn about all of the ways that Sue Clary is supporting and planning for the future of Salem, I believe you will vote for her for Salem town supervisor.
Frank Fronhofer II, Salem