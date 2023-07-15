I had the opportunity to read today's first edition of the new-and-expanded, but reduced-day per-week printed version of your paper. Unfortunately, my suspicions that I had when you first announced these changes have been confirmed. Your "expanded" coverage claims are a farce. What extra content the paper may actually have consists of nothing more than more and more fluff articles than prior to the change. We gave up our subscription a few years ago when the quality started its continual decline, and now only occasionally read a neighbor's copy. Best decision we could have made. And as an aside... said neighbor has been attempting to access your touted E-edition for over a week and has yet to be successful. All in all it is a shameful time for a once newsworthy publication.