Editor:
So often, negative remarks are quickly told, and I have a positive experience to share.
I went to The Post-Star office to inquire about getting a Post-Star container to put up at my new home to make it easier to retrieve. I immediately was helped at the front desk by several employees, getting me the container, a post, the nuts and bolts, and also explaining the best way to put it together. One employee insisted on carrying the items out to my car, but also went back in to get a flap to give me for bad weather.
This experience showed me once again how kind and thoughtful even The Post-Star is when it comes to going beyond a little to ensure a satisfied customer.
Thank you.
Emma Liporace, Gansevoort