After reading the concerning paper delivery last June 11, I ran to the calendar to see if it was, in fact, April Fool’s Day. Alas, it was not. There was nothing amusing to learn of the complete demise of a newspaper that I have enjoyed for over 70 years. Sending the paper through the USPS is ludicrous. If I mail a letter to my next-door neighbor, it generally takes three days to arrive, having been first sent via Albany. That is first class. The paper will be sent third class, I presume, meaning it will take even longer, and Saturday’s edition will be even longer due to no delivery on Sunday. Saturday’s news on Wednesday? Forget about timely news articles, obituaries, local events, etc. The deceased will be in the ground before the mourners are notified. And, what about the carriers? Summarily dismissed. Our carrier, Bruce Van Eerde, has given us excellent service for years, and I am angry to think that he will no longer be employed due to your ridiculously short-sighted decision. And, did I miss the part that said what this lack of a newspaper is going to cost? We liken the size of the paper now to the ubiquitous Weekly Reader of old, but at the cost of a New York Times. I may be fortunate to have access to digital platforms, but at what cost? I can read local news in the various weekly papers in our area and be assured that the paper will be here on the same day each week. Perhaps lack of letters of outrage speak to the sparse number of subscribers. My long association with your paper will be ending, and I am so frustrated to realize that one of the favorite parts of my day will be gone forever.