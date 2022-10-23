Letter to the editor: Submit comments now to stop Biochar

Opponents of the horrendous so-called “biochar” plant in the Moreau Industrial Park may take some solace in and gain new insight from a response to my personal plea to state DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos.

"The (state) DEC subjects all applications for environmental permits to a transparent and rigorous review process to protect public health and the environment,” writes DEC Region 5 Director Joseph Zalewski.

“The permit for Saratoga BioChar was determined to be incomplete and DEC has requested additional information from the applicant. To comply with Section 7 of the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act, on August 19, 2022, DEC notified the project sponsor that the sponsor must prepare a public participation plan before the applications will be deemed complete.

“That process is intended to solicit input from community members in the communities you describe, namely Hudson Falls, Fort Edward and South Glens Falls.”

How's that for a revelation?

"Once a complete application is received, DEC will review for conformance with relevant statutes and regulations, and solicit public comment on the proposed project.”

So the carpetbagger developer — who refuses to identify his investors — has known since August he must gather information from the public on his putrid plan to import dangerous, chemical-laden sewage sludge from around the Northeast for conversion into fertilizer.

Instead of playing nice and undertaking that public participation plan, the developer proclaims the many project opponents — aka the public — as a “vocal minority,” insults the opposition as being ignorant of the unproven science involved, continues to treat area residents as guinea pigs for his get-rich-quick scheme and belittles the recently filed lawsuit against his preposterously potential environmental disaster.

I urge opponents to submit their comments to DEC now rather than wait for the developer's phantom public participation plan. Take action! Stop biochar!

Dominic Tom, Moreau