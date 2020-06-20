Letter to the editor: Studies question 'systemic racism'

The Post-Star's coverage of the protests against "systemic racism," particularly in cases of police interactions with minority citizens, is particularly notable for its reliance on anecdotal evidence and the absence of any credible research. There is no solid credible body of evidence that police or the criminal justice system is racist in regard to arrests, prosecutions or sentencing. Indeed, it is crime and suspect behavior that determines most police actions. There are numerous reputable academic studies that show the systemic racism charge to be a falsehood. The latest such study, by the National Academy of Sciences in 2019, found "no evidence of anti-black disparity in the likelihood of being fatally shot by police."

A 2015 Department of Justice analysis of the Philadelphia Police Department found that white officers were less likely than black or Hispanic officers to shoot unarmed black suspects. In 2019, police officers fatally shot 1,004 people, most of whom were armed or otherwise dangerous. Of those, 235 were African American. Given the fact that in 2018, the latest year for available data, African Americans made up 53% of known homicide offenders in the U.S. and committed about 60% of robberies, though they represented 13% of the overall population. And most of those homicides and robberies occurred against other African Americans. Yet there are few, if any, protests about that outrageous crime against the minority community.