Letter to the editor: Students thanked for BLM support

Congratulations to the fantastic Newcomb Central School student chalk artists whose powerful and eloquent messages of support for the Black Lives Matter movement impacted the small community of Newcomb favorably as well as unfavorably two weeks ago. It appears that dialogue and continued education regarding racism is necessary in our small, rural communities here in the Adirondack region.

Fortunately, the Adirondack Diversity Initiative and John Brown Lives are nearby valuable resources that can provide educational opportunities to promote social justice and human rights in our schools as well as the communities. These resources need to be utilized more if we are to move forward in eliminating racism and intolerance for minorities and increasing diversity.

These NCS students should be commended for demonstrating a well-developed moral compass in their compassion, for thinking about the serious issue of systemic racism and their expression of support. My hat is off to these incredible students who clearly possess independent thinking skills in processing this country’s turmoil. They have a legitimate right to express their concerns, and the town of Newcomb as well as the local school should be proud to have students who care. They may be our leaders in the near future and should they ever run for office, my vote is cast for them!