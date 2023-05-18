Fort Edward Union Free School District and its’ Health and Wellness Committee showed dedication to their school community by becoming one of The Health Promotion Center of Glens Falls Hospital’s Cancer Prevention in Action (CPiA) grants newest partnering school districts. The district, whose footprint lies within the borders of Washington County, has committed to taking action against cancer by adopting a sun safety policy and creating a sun safer campus to decrease UV radiation exposure in hopes to reduce skin cancer outcomes within their school community.

The district also pledged to discourage indoor tanning all year round, especially during prom season and were the first school district to accept the “Say No Way to Indoor Rays” Prom 2023 Challenge without hesitation. The district discouraged indoor tanning on their social media platforms including the district website and created awareness of the NYS Indoor Tanning Public Health Law. The district has also invited CPiA into their school community to present and promote sun-safe behaviors moving into the spring and summer months. They are also making plans to host a Sun Safety Fashion Show.

The CPiA Grant showed appreciation for their efforts by awarding Fort Edward Union Free School District and the Class of 2024’s Prom Committee with the “CPiA Sun Safety Champion School District Award.” This award included a $2,000 After-Prom Party Sponsorship and a “Say No Way to Indoor Rays” swag bag that was given out to promgoers at prom on May 13, 2023.

Lauralee Tucker,

CPiA Program coordinator, The Health Promotion Center at Glens Falls Hospital