Letter to the editor: Students supporting strike are a concern

Please help me to understand.

On Dec. 8, 2022, students at The New School located in New York City went on strike, originally in support of adjunct faculty members who went on strike demanding improved health care and higher wages. The following is a list of the students demands for compensation for the disruptions caused due to the strike.

1. That every student receive a course grade of A.

2. Attendance shall have no bearing on course grade.

3. Students shall receive a refund for the loss of instructional time due to the strike.

4. That the school's president, provost, vice president and board of trustees resign.

5. That a tuition freeze be in effect from 2023 to 2028.

And, of course, the college responded by saying, "We are listening closely to all of our students' demands."

The New School has an enrollment of 10,000 students at a cost of $51,000 a year!

Perhaps the administration should consider the possibility that their alumni may not be as enthused about the demands as the students are.

Those that supported the strike scare the hell out of me. These students will become members of Congress, members of the Senate, future presidents of the United States. They will lead us, and legislate every aspect of our lives. Perhaps a writer who frequents the letters section of our paper and sees merit in such leftist views will come forth and enlighten us how the students plan on competing with Chinese students who are majoring in math, science and engineering.

Joe Cormier,

Queensbury