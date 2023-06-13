With the graduation rates for kids in New York falling more every year and the overall education system slouching towards Gomorrah, something that is popular and works overseas could be used here. In the United Kingdom, after school history clubs are very popular as they embrace their past much more than it seems American kids and schools do.

In America, after school history clubs are few and far between, with most focusing on sports. In this region, kids have a unique opportunity given the rich history that dates back for centuries with the conflicts and trade between the French, the British, the Dutch and the Native American cultures of the Iroquois and the Wyandot. I'm hoping to get such an after school club started at North Warren Central School and I would hope parents, historians, and reenactors all over the area to think about getting a history club started in their schools. One, not all kids are sports oriented and there needs to be more for them and the history textbooks pretty much gloss over most of what gets told about this region — just a few names & dates. Think about how kids could learn more about history with hands-on exhibits and speakers, looking at artifacts and turning it into something fun to learn about — not just dusty, boring facts.