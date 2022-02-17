Letter to the editor: Students should get snow days

Editor:

I am writing this letter in regards to Corinth CSD and their decision to switch to remote learning versus giving students the traditional snow day. In my opinion, students deserve to experience the fun of a snow day, especially the elementary students.

The fun of playing outside in the snow from building a fort, going sledding to building a snowman has value. It is part of the magic of being a child. Who doesn't remember the anticipation of wanting to get outside to play in the snow as a child?

School districts are only allowed two or three snow days per calendar year. This does not result in a huge loss of learning in the scheme of things. Remote learning was used because there was no alternative during the pandemic. However, remote learning is not in the best interest of children unless there is no option. They don't stay focused and more often than not just tune out.

Instead of sticking them in front of a device, let them have the freedom of being a kid and the chance to get outside and play in the snow! Not to mention, give teachers the time to get out and take care of their sidewalks, driveways and their cars. Teachers have worked harder than ever during COVID, and to take a snow day away from is not right either.

I am glad to see that majority of superintendents in our area saw the value of a snow day. Shame on the superintendent of CSD. He must have forgotten what it is like to be a child.

Mary Turner, Hudson Falls

