Letter to the editor: Students, parents are proud of logo

Editor:

Response to 12/4/21 letter titled "Continued DEI focus is needed." Thank you Gretchen Steen for your concern. Lake George students and parents are proud of our Indian Warrior logo that keeps alive and honors the Native American heritage and local history of our area. By phasing it out, it only seems to further phase out the Native American history. Who would want to do that?

This seems like the perfect teaching moment, so I thank you for your 21 years of teaching and writing your letter in response to what was in the article that was in The Post-Star. Today we all come from many ethnic backgrounds and today one should never judge another like a book for its cover. Please note our current policies: DASA-Dignity for All Students, ESSA-Every Student Succeeds Act, SEL-Social Emotional Learning and LIM-Leader in Me programs.

Please continue with and further your education on the DEI-Diversity Equity and Inclusion policy, the policy framework and the messaging in both. Also, consider looking into the consultants that are being hired to help schools set the DEI policy, such as Common Thread. These consultants only seem to represent one angle of ethnicity when we should be standing to support all. We are in this human race together.

Lisa Doster, Lake George

