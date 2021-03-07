Letter to the editor: Students, everyone struggling to stay positive

Editor:

I have spent some of my time this afternoon typing this, because everyone is struggling right now, especially students! As you all know, students are on their computers for seven hours a day at school or doing school virtually. This is not healthy!

Additionally, when we get home, we still have homework from all of our classes. That creates a big headache! All the teachers are working so hard to help all the students, and it really does make a difference. When I walk into my classes or I am virtual, and my teacher plays music in the beginning of class or asks us how our day is going or lets us go outside for a few minutes to breathe and get fresh air or tells us jokes or even just tells us that we are working hard, those “little” things are huge to us. It motivates us to work harder.

One thing I learned from COVID-19 is that it is so hard to learn during a pandemic. Not being able to have a teacher be in front of the class, not being able to do group projects ... COVID-19 has ruined so many things for people. Little things teachers can do to make their students smile really do make a huge difference.