Editor:
I am so proud to call Elise Stefanik my congresswoman. She has been doing a spectacular job speaking out at the impeachment hearing! Congresswoman Stefanik has proven herself to be well prepared, articulate and professional. Ms. Stefanik serves her constituents well by promoting lower taxes, small businesses, local farms and advocating for our military and veterans. She has been a strong supporter of the Second Amendment and our school safety. She is an amazing role model for young girls like me, and I aspire to be like her someday! I am looking forward to helping with her upcoming campaign for re-election.
You have free articles remaining.
Meg Messitt, Wilton, Saratoga Springs High School student