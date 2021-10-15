Letter to the editor: Stronger climate legislation needed

Editor:

In anticipating the upcoming international Glasgow climate summit, November 1-12, individuals must help create climate will in our leaders.

COP (Conference of Partners) 26 will meet to strengthen Paris Accord commitments and implementation which aspired to a global cap on GHG emissions at 1.5 degrees Celsius, after which uncontrollable damage is locked in.

Emissions, without enhanced COP commitments and action, nevertheless remain on track to 2.5 Celsius by the turn of the next century. Our grandchildren may still be alive, presumably, although it will be a questionably livable planet.

G20 (developed nations) meet in Rome this October to prepare for COP 26 and evaluate their present U.N. commitments of net zero by 2050; their goals for 2030 require better enhancement to address this target. In addition, G20 leaders must step up commitments for generous financial support to developing nations to help them achieve decarbonization goals, which require funding for technology transfer and capacity building.

Wealthier nations must close a gap that the billions promised must still increase at the COP 26 negotiations. We individuals are not powerless to influence; we can email, call, petition or tweet @climateenvoy or @POTUS, for example. Grassroots must raise voices demanding local, county, state and national politicians to pass and implement stronger climate legislation, action plans and financial commitment.

We can follow, support and lobby international/national climate court cases — “Our Children's Trust” or Stephen Donziger, for example. Individuals can do their part right now to source residential energy and transport from renewables (see www.queensbury.net for easily accessible community solar vendors). We can access such websites as the World Resources Institute for COP 26 information. If we create a groundswell of urgency from grassroots by pressing our politicians, perhaps we can generate political will to make a difference in climate policy.

Lisa Adamson, Lake George

North Country Earth Action

