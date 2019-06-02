Editor:
I have heard this for years when it comes to our government and our laws. There is nothing we can do about it, as that’s the law and the way it is. I say wrong; it does not have to be that way. The fix is easy, when it comes to elections for our government, take time, check out all that are running for office and vote for the person you think will do the best job for our country.
There are smart people out there that love our country and will do the best job for all concerned. If we do our homework and really check out all that are running for office, I am sure we will get better results for our country and its people.
We need a government that can work together for the good of America not a government that keeps on fighting each other. It’s time for a change.
Sid Gordon, Saratoga