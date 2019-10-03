Editor:
I thought Mr. Tingley’s column in Sunday’s paper was, for the most part, excellent. Like you, I was at the cusp of being drafted for Vietnam. I fully supported President Nixon, especially for his efforts to get us out of that terrible war. I was also disappointed that he resigned. His only crime was that he got caught doing the same thing that all politicians do.
I agree that many today are far too influenced by the media, which slants information to suit their needs. The same holds true with too many politicians, who choose to fulfill their own wants and needs instead of properly representing their constituents. It is beyond time for the people to get the truth and to make decisions based on such truths. But I fear that won’t happen in this political climate.
As I said in the beginning, I agree with most of your column. Unfortunately, after you lectured your readers on the value of getting the truth and the fact that “citizens and representatives have not lived up to” our and their obligations to our country, you concluded with an attack on Rep. Stefanik. In fact, you used her as the only example throughout your column.
I object that you chose to single her out. In all fairness you should have either left her out or included comparisons of one or some of the opposition, who are making a circus out of our government and country. So, as you said, “Just do what is right,” Mr. Tingley.
Tony Trello, Hudson Falls