To Sen. Dan Stec and Assemblyman Matt Simpson:

In 1988, James Hansen put Congress on notice that global warming was happening, and we had better do something about it quickly. Science has given us dire warnings repeatedly since then. The latest 2023 scientific report from the prestigious IPCC (Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change) again warned of catastrophic rising global temperatures and more extreme weather events.

We listened and acted in New York. In 2019, our state Legislature, responding to the call to decrease our reliance on fossil fuels, passed the CLCPA (Climate Leadership & Community Protection Act) with innovative doable goals. A panel of experts was established to develop the “scoping plan” for CLCPA enactment with public input. The plan was finalized in December 2022. The current NY budget includes funding to enact the CLCPA as recommended by this panel of experts. No amendments. No excuses. No delays. The fossil fuel industry may prioritize profit, but we prioritize our future.

And yet, in the 4-2-2023 Post-Star article about the CLCPA both of you, Senator Stec and Assemblyman Simpson, were interviewed and sounded hesitant to give your full support. When we face the enormity of potential harm from increased atmospheric CO2 and methane, there is no place for hesitancy. The legislature must follow through with the climate actions as recommended, despite politics, despite corporate pressures. Harsh and harsher weather is expected due to ongoing climate warming. The CLCPA may seem costly now, but any delay will increase future costs. Enacting the CLCPA without amendments is mandatory.

And so, we ask for your full support of the CLCPA. We ask for your words to be seen in local news and heard in public statements. You speak for us. You speak for our planet.

Lisa Adamson, Catherine Atherden, Diane Collins, Bernice Mennis,

founders of North Country Earth Action