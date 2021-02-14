Letter to the editor: Stroke showed how great area is

Editor:

On May 11, I had a stroke that would allow me to see how truly great our area is. I collapsed at home, and was given CPR by my wife, Julie. Julie was on the phone with 911, who talked her through the CPR steps.

The rescue squad and the Warren County Sheriffs’ Office responded to our home. I was treated at the Glens Falls Hospital before being flown to Albany Medical Center (by a soldier whom I enlisted). After spending a couple of weeks at Albany Medical Center, I was discharged to home. This past week, I was discharged from therapy at the Glens Falls Hospital.

I cannot thank those enough who got me to today; from the medical personnel, to the therapists, to our whole community. I have shed tears, I have sweated, and I have a newfound admiration for those who work every day to restore people back to not only life, but to their former life.

I don’t think that we, as a community, can ever thank them enough for what they do. I am truly grateful and owe my life to these unselfish souls. Our daughters and their significant others were also able and supportive during this time.