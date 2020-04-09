Letter to the editor: Stressful times brought out the best

Editor:
Occasionally, stressful times brings out the best in people. It did at Up River Cafe in Lake Luzerne this past Saturday.
Andy VanBourgondien, Betsy Brandt and Denver Grover hosted complementary dinners for local seniors. They were assisted by volunteers from Hadley-Luzerne firefighters, the fire auxiliary and other volunteers, including our town supervisor.
We are proud to be part of this community!
Fred and Lois Zilm, Lake Luzerne
