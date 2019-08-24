Editor:
I would like to publicly thank our present Mayor Dan Hall for addressing many of the issues that have been facing this city for some time. It is refreshing to have a mayor that genuinely is doing something for we the taxpayers rather than getting glory for our downtown areas and the Cool Insuring Arena.
As I travel around this city, I am seeing many, many streets that have been paved and many others that have had potholes repaired. Wow, how long has this needed doing? I also want to thank him for taking care of my church on Nelson Street with new concrete driveway and seeing the property next door to our church is maintained as it should be.
Thank you Mayor Dan! You got my vote next time!
Phillip C. Reynolds, Glens Falls