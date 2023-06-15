I enjoyed reading about the celebration for the GF Youth Center. It brought me back to a critical time in my life. I grew up in an abusive home and survived by escaping to the local school that had an evening rec. program. There was only one staff member, not a social worker, but someone with the ability to know when a child was stressed.
What was surely a minimal salary for that person was a sound investment; I was not the only child seeking refuge.
Why are our schools, like Warrensburg, not doing the same? All that is needed is a gym, a few games like table tennis and knock hockey, and a caring person to run it.
Irv West,
Thurman