I am writing this letter in regards to the abundance of used pet waste bags thrown all throughout Coles Woods. This is appalling to say the least and is pointless to even using a bag for your dog if you just plan on throwing it on the ground. At this point, it's better to just not pick up at all after your dog rather than litter with plastic bags in our beautiful trails. I am asking the city of Glens Falls to place a trash bin right at the entrance of the trails on Parkview Avenue to try to put an end to this nonsense. Please stop littering!!