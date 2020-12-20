Letter to the editor: Stop the oppression of the working class

Editor:
I routinely read articles/letters that demonize every move our current federal administration makes while blatantly overlooking/disregarding all of the unconstitutional aggressions being forced upon us by our own state administration. Are we genuinely prepared to head down this path of poverty/destitution that is brought on by societies that prescribe to autocratic/socialist ideologies?
Our working class families pay an exorbitant tax rate through income/payroll, property, sales, etc. State taxes while having to witness cities/municipalities defund police, coddle recidivist criminals, over-regulate industry into oblivion, run exploding deficits, and squander vast rural resources in order to appease the whims of a few elites.
Our own governor’s (“famous”) brother has repeatedly violated the oppressive mandates of our state/metropolitan bureaucracies whilst hypocritically virtue-signaling to the (relatively small) audience of his weeknight activism hour.
This same governor has repeatedly violated our Constitution in order to pass his autocratic/tyrannical agenda on We the People while squandering our tax dollars over this past decade.
Our individual state does not represent the genuine interest of our fellow tax paying citizens, so why are we blaming our current federal administration for the failures of individuals who are more local and have a much more visceral impact on our daily lives? It is an absolute travesty that we have merely accepted the status quo that has been forced upon us by downstate.
These individuals do not represent our greater interest nor do they have any standing to speak for us/shout us down/drown us out. It is time that we begin to change the political culture of our state/region... We are doomed to fail if we keep oppressing our working class.
Eric Geisel, Putnam Station
