Letter to the editor: Stop the oppression of the working class

Editor:

I routinely read articles/letters that demonize every move our current federal administration makes while blatantly overlooking/disregarding all of the unconstitutional aggressions being forced upon us by our own state administration. Are we genuinely prepared to head down this path of poverty/destitution that is brought on by societies that prescribe to autocratic/socialist ideologies?

Our working class families pay an exorbitant tax rate through income/payroll, property, sales, etc. State taxes while having to witness cities/municipalities defund police, coddle recidivist criminals, over-regulate industry into oblivion, run exploding deficits, and squander vast rural resources in order to appease the whims of a few elites.

Our own governor’s (“famous”) brother has repeatedly violated the oppressive mandates of our state/metropolitan bureaucracies whilst hypocritically virtue-signaling to the (relatively small) audience of his weeknight activism hour.

This same governor has repeatedly violated our Constitution in order to pass his autocratic/tyrannical agenda on We the People while squandering our tax dollars over this past decade.