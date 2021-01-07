Letter to the editor: Stop subverting our electoral process

Editor:
Open letter to Representative Elise Stefanik — shame on you! Today I read that you are joining 139 of your House Republican colleagues with the seditious move to object to the legal votes of U.S. citizens.
You purport to be a constitutionalist, while subverting that contention by joining this charade. Our own state allowed their voters to vote by mail due to concerns about COVID-19; was that wrong?
The president and his minions have brought over 60 different lawsuits, alleging fraud and other malfeasance, and not once have they provided any verifiable proof. No court, be it state or federal, has found any of the allegations based on fact.
You should not be trying to disenfranchise the legal votes of any U.S. citizen, which is what you are doing. In addition, you are supporting a man that tried last weekend to perpetrate voter fraud. Having listened to the tape that one of your fellow Republicans and a Trump supporter recorded, there is no doubt that is what the president was trying to do.
My dad used to say something to the effect if you look like duck, you walk like a duck, you are a duck. By throwing your support behind this blatant fraudulent man you are no different than him.
At first you indicated that you would support the president while he sought all legal means to overturn the election results. Now you are slipping way past that point by supporting illegal means of disenfranchisement. Please do what you said and support our Constitution, accept the results and bring some truth to the fallacy that you are bipartisan except when it is convenient for you.
Chuck Damp, Ray Brook