Letter to the editor: Stop separating by skin color

Editor:

I disagree with much of what Cynthia Tucker writes however she has nailed it in this one! Martin Luther King fought for equality and for judgment by character but not skin color… What have we done? Separate by skin color... Duh!

We should not have Black history and white history — it is all American history!

As soon as Blacks and Hispanics we’re elected to political positions we developed Black and Hispanic caucuses in the various chambers... Duh!

When a Black person earns a high position, i.e. college president — the media is quick to point out that the new president is the first Black president... Duh! A picture might lead one to that conclusion...

One history, stop with the “firsts,” one caucus — one America… Duh!

Dr. John Metallo, Slingerlands

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0